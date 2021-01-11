Bollywood Hungama

Amid sedition case, Bombay High Court extends interim relief to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel till January 25

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Bombay High Court on Monday, January 11, extended interim relief to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a sedition charge till January 25. A case was registered against the sisters at Bandra Police Station on October 17 last year for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims on Twitter.

Amid sedition case, Bombay High Court extends interim relief to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel till January 25

According to ANI News, “The high court was hearing the petition filed by actor Ranaut seeking to quash FIR filed against her in Bandra Police station. The court has adjourned the hearing till January 25, giving relief to sisters - Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel from any coercive action against them by police.

The court has further asked the complainant to file a response to Kangana Ranaut’s plea to quash the FIR.

On Friday, January 8, both Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel arrived in Mumbai in order to record their statements before Bandra Police. They were previously summoned on November 23-24, 2020.

