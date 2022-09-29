At a press conference in Madrid, the announcement of the start of filming and the new cast of Berlin was introduced.

Netflix on Wednesday introduced the cast of Berlin, spin-off of La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist. At a press conference in Madrid, the announcement of the start of filming and the new cast of Berlin was introduced that follows the most extraordinary heists of the iconic character played by Pedro Alonso.

In the words of its creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina during the press conference, “Berin’s character has the most sparkling personality to place it in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.”

Pedro Alonso returns to the role of the hedonistic and clever Berlin. Alongside him, his new gang: Michelle Jenner (Isabel) plays Keila, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) goes into the skin of Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant; Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) brings to life Roi, Berlin's faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang.

During the press conference, Pedro Alonso revealed how the script for the series begins, “There are only ten things that can turn a terrible day into a wonderful one. The first is love. And the truth, that wasn't the case. My third wife had just left me...The second is a spoil of more than ten million euros. But it wasn't the case either. We were going to steal the link to a much bigger heist, today's was easy. But if you have a bad day, you can end up bringing a miserable to his knees and aiming for his head."

The eight episodes of the series, created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina, are written by David Oliva, David Berrocal, Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina and will be directed by Albert Pintó, David Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper. The series will begin shooting on October 3 in Paris and will take place over several weeks between the French capital and Madrid.

