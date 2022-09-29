comscore

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares his bliss as ‘The Kashmir Files’ got selected for two prestigious film festivals

Bollywood News

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s 2022 release, The Kashmir Files, got selected for Awareness Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has truly turned the charts with his blockbuster movie The Kashmir Files. While the film went on to collect huge numbers at the box office, it also won the hearts of the audience with its thought-provoking story based on the Hindu Genocide in Kashmir. While the film has booked many prestigious awards on its name, now the film went on to shine at the Awareness Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares his bliss as 'The Kashmir Files' got selected for two prestigious film festivals

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares his bliss as ‘The Kashmir Files’ got selected for two prestigious film festivals

While taking to his social media, Vivek shared a post announcing the selection of his film in the prestigious film festivals, Awareness Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival. The director jotted down a caption, which read, “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been selected for two prestigious film festivals - Awareness Film Festival & Seattle Film Festival. Happy that the Hindu Genocide in Kashmir is recognised internationally as the Awareness Film Festival is about Human Rights."

The 48-year-old director seemed very happy with the kind of support and acclamation the film is receiving. The heart-wrenching story of the film provoked every emotion of the Indian citizen. The director created a cinematic wonder that made its mark with its strong content that has the power to give voice to many Kashmiri pandits whose stories drive the audience back to the cinema halls.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022. The film featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

