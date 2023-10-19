Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Agastya Nanda talks about the song ‘Suno’ from The Archies: “It was shot on the first day and it was my first take. Zoya Akhtar was very patient with us. I love her for taking a chance on us”

The last panel on the second day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two-day OTT India Fest was the most exciting one for the audience as it comprised the team of The Archies. The actors of the film – Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot – along with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar launched the song ‘Suno’ from the Netflix original. Host Rohit Khilnani then called each actor and Reema-Zoya on stage and talked to them about the film.

Agastya Nanda, who plays Archies in The Archies, was the first one to be called on stage. He started off by saying, “I am very nervous. I didn’t expect so many people here. It’s pretty exciting.” Talking about ‘Suno’, he revealed, “It was my first day and also my first take!”

He then spoke about his prep, “I had to learn how to play the guitar. I had to learn how to sing. Learning to sing and how to play the guitar was a great learning experience.”

Agastya Nanda made it clear that learning the skills was a challenge, “It isn’t easy. Piano is a problem as I have thick fingers. So, I keep hitting two or three notes at the same time. But the guitar is fun and adds to the fun at the parties if you play it with your friends.”

Agastya was all praises for director Zoya Akhtar. “She was very patient with us. She taught us very nicely. I love her for taking a chance on us. Hopefully, people like what we’ve done,” she said.

As for his debut, he said, “I always watched movies. I never thought I’d be in the movies. When Zoya and Reema called me for the first time, I thought they were pulling a prank. It’s a huge privilege to be on Netflix and to be with these great people.”

