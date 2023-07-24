Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan; requests “fellow brothers and sisters” to refrain from “threatening or abusing” his family, friends

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who had announced a film on Tipu Sultan in May, has now dropped the project. The decision comes after the film announcement received flak from several quarters.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Singh said, "The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made." He further requested his "fellow brothers and sister" to refrain from threatening or abusing his family, friends, and him. "I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments," Singh said. "It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs."

The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do… pic.twitter.com/zQUuAsxSSK — Sandeep Singh (@thisissandeeps) July 24, 2023

Singh had said in May that he wanted to make a film on Tipu Sultan to "expose his dark side". He had said that Tipu Sultan was a "tyrant" who had destroyed temples and churches and converted Hindus to Islam. In his statement, Singh said that he had decided to drop the film "in the interest of peace and harmony". He said that he wanted to "unite all Indians, irrespective of their religion or caste".

Singh is now working on a biopic on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film, titled Main Atal Hoon, stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

