Neha Dhupia to return with Season 6 of No Filter Neha; Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff to be guests on the show

Neha Dhupia is all set to captivate audiences once again as she unveils the highly-anticipated sixth season of her widely popular podcast, No Filter Neha in video format. As the creative force behind the show, Neha has not only been its creator but also the driving force as a producer.

No Filter Neha, which has gained immense love in the podcasting landscape, features the actress as a host as she has a unique approach to unfiltered conversations with celebrities. This has struck a chord with listeners, making the show a staple in the digital entertainment realm. What makes the proposition of the new season even more exciting is that this season will have a video first approach and release on JioTV ensuring a much wider reach for each episode. This season the guest list includes exciting names with confirmed names of Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff amongst many others.

Confirming the details of the upcoming season, Neha Dhupia said, expressed, "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry,".

The new season with a video will be available for the viewers on JioTV – a LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited with 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres.

The upcoming season will showcase Neha in conversation with renowned personalities from the film industry, offering listeners an exclusive peek into the lives of these celebrated individuals. With a total of eight episodes lined up, each episode promises to be filled with anecdotes, revelations, and unfiltered moments.

