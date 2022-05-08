Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. With the actor’s demise, the entire industry and nation were left grieving. Now a couple of years later, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her last conversation with her late husband. Revealing details of her conversation, Neetu said that the last conversation the two of them had was in hospital when Rishi was being treated.

Neetu Kapoor opens up about the last time she spoke to late husband Rishi Kapoor

Sharing details of their conversation, Neetu continued by saying that, the last time they spoke was on April 13, 2020, which was the day Rishi was put on a ventilator. Revealing a little-known detail that made the day extra special, Neetu added that it was also their engagement anniversary, as they had got engaged on April 13, 1979.

If that wasn’t all, Neetu Kapoor also revealed that, though her son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, a puja was held on April 13 this year. Later speaking about Rishi Kapoor’s treatment, the veteran actress said that the entire ordeal was tormenting especially seeing Rishi go through all the treatment procedures.

Back on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The film has been slated for June release.

