comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.05.2022 | 12:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Neetu Kapoor opens up about the last time she spoke to late husband Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. With the actor’s demise, the entire industry and nation were left grieving. Now a couple of years later, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her last conversation with her late husband. Revealing details of her conversation, Neetu said that the last conversation the two of them had was in hospital when Rishi was being treated.

Neetu Kapoor opens up about the last time she spoke to late husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor opens up about the last time she spoke to late husband Rishi Kapoor

Sharing details of their conversation, Neetu continued by saying that, the last time they spoke was on April 13, 2020, which was the day Rishi was put on a ventilator. Revealing a little-known detail that made the day extra special, Neetu added that it was also their engagement anniversary, as they had got engaged on April 13, 1979.

If that wasn’t all, Neetu Kapoor also revealed that, though her son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, a puja was held on April 13 this year. Later speaking about Rishi Kapoor’s treatment, the veteran actress said that the entire ordeal was tormenting especially seeing Rishi go through all the treatment procedures.

Back on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The film has been slated for June release.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor take up Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge, watch video

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aayush Sharma's grandfather and ex telecom…

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva becomes the first…

Farhan Akhtar joins the Marvel family with…

Supreme Court clears the OTT release of…

Team of Adivi Sesh starrer Major show the…

Title track of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification