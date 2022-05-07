comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.05.2022 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Aayush Sharma’s grandfather and ex telecom minister Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma hospitalized

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma's grandfather and veteran politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, post suffering a brain stroke. Pandit Sukh Ram, who was a powerful union minister holding the communications portfolio in the Narasimha Rao government at the Centre, was airlifted from Mandi to Delhi.

Aayush Sharma's grandfather and ex telecom minister Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma hospitalized

Aayush Sharma’s grandfather and ex telecom minister Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma hospitalized

During his tenure, on July 31, 1995, India marked a historic milestone by making the first ever mobile phone call – between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The call was made on Nokia phones, allegedly the Nokia rinGo, on the first mobile telecom network, Modi Telstra.

The 95 year old politician's health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday. Bollywood Hungama sends out its heartfelt wishes to his family and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva becomes the first…

Farhan Akhtar joins the Marvel family with…

Supreme Court clears the OTT release of…

Team of Adivi Sesh starrer Major show the…

Title track of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool…

Koffee With Karan 7 likely to feature Pushpa…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification