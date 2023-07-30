Celina took the matter to National Commission of Women in India who in turn initiated action after the actress’ complaint and took the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Celina Jaitly has taken action against a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named Umair Sandhu who alleged that she was in a relationship with her mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen and made some bizarre allegations. Celina took the matter to the National Commission of Women in India who in turn initiated action after the actress’ complaint and took the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a long tweet, Celina revealed, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria.”

“My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident,” she added.

“For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me. I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson. I am so grateful to the National commission of women, to the amazing Ms @khushsundar for her understanding and support and wonderful work with women’s issues, Ms Rekha Sharma Chairperson

@NCWIndia and above all the Ministry of External Affairs and our GOVERNMENT OF INDIA because they upheld the pride of every Indian woman by initiating this action. I feel proud to be an Indian woman today. Four generations of my family including my father gave their blood to our nation and today when they are no longer in this world I feel glad to be treated as a daughter of my nation where in the Government is my protector and guardian,” she continued her post.

Celina Jaitly made her Bollywood debut with Janasheen. She then went on to star in several films including Tom Dick And Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry and Golmaal Returns. She made her comeback with the film Season’s Greetings in 2020.

