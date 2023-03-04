On March 3, Benny Dayal took to his social media handle and addressed the drone accident, which happened during his recent concert in Chennai.

Singer Benny Dayal met with an accident during a live show. He was performing at a concert in Chennai's Vellore Institute of Technology when a drone hit his head. Due to this, there was a slight injury on his head and fingers. This entire incident has been captured on camera and the video has gone viral on the internet.

Addressing the same, on March 3, Benny took to his verified social media handle and shared a video to give an update to his fans and followers. “The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster,” the singer said in his video post. Later, he urged all fellow artists to add a clause in their contracts asking event organisers to get professional drone operators on board.

He signed off by saying, “We are artists. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don't have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn't come so close to artists during a live performance.”

In the caption, the ‘Badtameez Dil’ singer expressed his gratitude towards the organisers as he wrote, “You all are amazing.” As soon as he shared the video, his followers and peers from the industry flooded the comment section with “get well soon” messages. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Man this is messed up. Get well soon Ben,” while singer-actor Shirley Setia commented, “Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soon!”

