Last Updated 22.12.2021 | 11:31 AM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a chance to dance; to do salsa with co-star Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one actor who never fails to impress us with his diversity of roles. He is one actor who has made India proud at the global level. The versatile actor has aced all the roles so effortlessly that it seems that those were tailor-made for him. After experimenting with a variety of roles, Nawazuddin is excited to push the envelope as an actor by making an attempt to dance on screen.

While Nawazuddin has always maintained that he loves dancing and he has the rhythm for music, but the kind of roles that he has played so far has never got him the opportunity to explore his dancing talent. But as he is always up for experimentation, he was recently seen trying his hands on something that he loves the most – dancing. In Tiku Weds Sheru, the actor will be seen doing Salsa with co-star Avneet Kaur whereas, in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, he will be seen doing contemporary dance form.

A source close to Nawazuddin informs, “Not many know but Nawazuddin loves dancing. He is now trying his hand with every dance form be it salsa to contemporary whenever he gets time in between the shots he is seen prepping up his steps. Now that he has got the chance to dance, he will definitely impress the audience with that too.”

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, Kabir Khan says there is nothing to talk about

