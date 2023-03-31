Bombay High Court wants Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya to settle matters amicably for the sake of their minor children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been in the news for his souring relationship with wife Aaliya Siddiqui aka Zainab, has been summoned by the Bombay High Court to resolve the matter amicably. As per current reports, the court has decided to help the estranged couple settle their matter owing to the fact which they are parents to two minor children, a twelve-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, estranged wife, and his kids receive Bombay High court summons for April 3

In a recent hearing, Nawazuddin Siddiqui requested the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh to help him reveal the whereabouts of his children, who allegedly returned to India from Dubai with their mother Aaliya Siddiqui, without Nawaz being informed of the same. After his plea, the division bench has now summoned the actor, his estranged wife, and their children for a hearing that has been scheduled on April 3, as per current reports. Furthermore, the court has also reportedly added that they would request the separated couple to sort the matter amicably owing to the safety and well-being of their children.

While Nawaz’s advocate Adnan Shaikh has confirmed in reports that he has sent a letter with consent terms to Aaliya Siddiqui and her legal team, following the instructions of the court, the lawyer has maintained that they haven’t received a response for the past six days, which has prompted them to assume that Aaliya doesn’t want the matter to settle down. On the other hand, Aaliya aka Zainab’s advocate Chaitanya Purankar has reportedly asserted they, too, would like to settle the matter soon.

For the unversed, the case started after Aaliya Siddiqui accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of torturing and harassing her. Further details on the case are expected to be revealed, followed by the hearing that will be held on April 3.

