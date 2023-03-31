comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.03.2023 | 11:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby diversifies into ad production: first project to feature cricket legends, deets inside 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby diversifies into ad production: first project to feature cricket legends, deets inside 

en Bollywood News Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby diversifies into ad production: first project to feature cricket legends, deets inside 

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby production company expands into ad production with their first project featuring three cricket legends.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

With a history of creating high-quality content that appeals to urban audiences across the globe, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's production house, ‘Tiger Baby’ steps into the advertising space.  The production house aims to create short-form content ranging from TV and digital video commercials, music videos and brand films while maintaining a high standard of innovative and visually compelling storytelling.  Tiger Telly wants to aim to create content that is both entertaining and reflective of the evolving cultural shifts around us.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby diversifies into ad production: first project to feature cricket legends, deets inside 

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby diversifies into ad production: first project to feature cricket legends, deets inside 

Tiger Telly released their first TVC today, directed by Arjun Varain Singh ( director of the soon-to-be-released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan). The commercial is for a used car reselling platform, Spinny, and stars Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. 

Commenting on it, Zoya Akhtar says, “This is Tiger Telly’s first ad film. We are excited. As a studio, we aim to tell stories across all formats and this campaign helped set that up beautifully. We’re looking forward to more collaborations like this.”

“It was refreshing to find a concept that was fun and aimed to make its audiences smile. And for us, the only way to do that was to have fun shooting and to make sure our cricketing legends felt the same way. So we did. And I hope audiences are able to get in on it!,” adds Arjun Varain Singh, the director of the films.

The film features the three cricketing legends on a boys' road trip, which definitely makes one nostalgic for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The ad film featured Sachin Tendulkar, recreating the cricketer's very first car, a bayers blue Maruti 800. In this film, Sachin goes out and about in the car, which the cricket icon loves the most along with films that explored the extraordinary spirit of ordinary people to go far for dreams, and love and to come together to create moments that matter.

Tiger Telly’s services would begin with the script, and treatment development, and culminate with final edit deliverables ready for distribution. They will carry out the vision from inception to execution.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Zoya Akhtar & team Dahaad strike a pose on the red carpet of Berlin International Film Festival 2023, see pics

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan – Salman…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, estranged wife, and his…

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby…

Shiv Thakare opens up about a casting couch…

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth announce…

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opens up on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification