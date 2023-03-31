Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen earlier this year in a lead role with Pathaan and shattered box office records. Salman Khan made a cameo in the movie as Tiger and it led to a roar when two superstars, fondly known as Karan – Arjun of Indian cinema, came together for an action-packed sequence. Siddharth Anand recently talked about the post-credit scene where the actors are sitting on the railway track on the bridge talking about the spy universe, which was also a meta moment about their star power.

Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan’s bridge scene was axed in Pathaan; Uday Chopra suggested post-credit scene

At the News 18 Rising India Summit 2023, Siddharth Anand said, “The sequence you watched in post-credits, that was the end of that (train) sequence” He added that they struggled with the tone of the scene so “we came up with the idea that make it about them in real life and we’ll find humour in that.”

He continued, “But then we chopped that from the film. It ended how that sequence is ending and the film ended. When we saw the film after the final mix, Uday Chopra came up with this idea that we should put that scene at the end of the film. And we all realized, ‘Why did we not think of it? It’s mind blowing. Credit to Uday Chopra for that suggestion.”

Siddharth Anand said that he was clear that he wanted to add humour to Salman Khan’s appearance as Tiger. “I wanted it to be funny because you know that they (Shah Rukh and Salman) will destroy the goons. You are already prepared. How will they do it is what the audience wants to know. But the X factor is the humour. Shah Rukh and Salman have such great chemistry with each other. They are very good friends, they have great understanding and they are like that off-camera also, so I wanted to capture that,” he said.

Speaking of the Karan Arjun reference, he said that they wanted to “play to the gallery, front footed”. He made Salman Khan say “Bhaag Pathaan bhaag” which was a callback to Karan Arjun’s “Bhaag Arjun bhaag.” The director said, “Salman was a little shy but I pushed him to do it.”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 arrives in theatres on Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reunite again in that film. SRK will shoot for 7 days for a massive action sequence in Tiger 3 that is sure to leave people on the edge of their seats! The film also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for 7 days for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 in April in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.