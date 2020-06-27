Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.06.2020 | 4:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Nawazuddin Siddiqui denies allegations by ex-wife Aaliya, says he has been bearing the expenses of the kids

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife had recently filed for divorce along with the sole custody of their kids, Yanni and Shora. The couple had been going through a rough patch but it looks like things aren’t going to get better. Nawazuddin Sididiqui’s lawyer recently said that Aaliya has been sent a legal notice for defamation and slander of character. Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin is an uncaring father and is not supporting them financially due to the crunch.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui denies allegations by ex-wife Aaliya, says he has been bearing the expenses of the kids

However, Nawazuddin’s lawyer Adnan says that he had sent the defamation notice within 15 days of her filing for divorce. All her statements have been debunked by Nawazuddin’s lawyer who said that all the EMIs are still being paid by Nawaz and that he is paying for all the expenses of the kids. According to them, Aaliya has stated contrary facts to tip the scale in her favour hence the slander case.

Nawazuddin is currently staying in his hometown, Budhana while his kids are staying with Aaliya in Mumbai.

Also Read: Shamas Siddiqui files a defamation case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police…

EXCLUSIVE: "I’m super excited that…

Amit Sadh says this is not the time for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification