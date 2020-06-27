Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh expresses displeasure on Dil Bechara’s OTT release

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left his family, friends, and fans shocked to the core. His last film, Dil Bechara is now all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film will be available to everyone including the non-subscribers and the makers have considered this as a way to celebrate the actor that Sushant was. Even though the fans wanted Dil Bechara to be a theatrical release, the makers have decided otherwise. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother, MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh, has also said that his family is upset with the makers for going ahead with the OTT release.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh expresses displeasure on Dil Bechara’s OTT release

He spoke to a news channel about the same and said that the film should get a theatrical release since the facility of internet is not provided in some small towns along with other issues. Neeraj further said that fans, especially those in Bihar want to watch Sushant on the big screen. They are planning to speak to the makers about it after the Shraddh ritual takes place. Neeraj also said that this is not a proper shraddhanjali to the late actor and he plans on speaking to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.

What do you think of the makers’ decision to release Dil Bechara on OTT?

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family pens a heartfelt note for the prayers and wishes, address him as their ‘Gulshan’

