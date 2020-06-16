It was only recently that Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and things have been going downhill ever since. His niece had also filed a sexual harassment case against his brother Shamas Siddiqui, who is directing Bole Chudiyaan which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. In a recent development to his family feud, Shamas has filed a criminal defamation case against Aaliya and revealed that they were friends before she met Nawaz.

In fact, Shamas was the one to introduce the couple to each other. Shamas has filed the suit in Magistrates Court and revealed that he had nothing to do with their divorce and is only taking action now since he is being wrongly accused. Shamas also said that he helped Aaliya financially and has several emails regarding the same. Aaliya had asked for his help when her film, Holy Cow, was stuck due to a financial crunch. He had lent her Rs. 1.30 crore which later went up to Rs. 2.13 crore.

He also had no idea that Aaliya had filed for a divorce and got to know about it through the news channels.

