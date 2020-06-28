Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba had the perfect balance of humour and drama. It spoke about some of the gravest social issues and had the audiences hooting and lauding the actor during the action sequences. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty collaborated for the first time and it couldn’t have been better. Rohit Shetty’s cop universe just got better after Ranveer Singh made an entry as Simmba.

With the Coronavirus outbreak, movie theatres across the globe were shut and had after three months, things are finally returning to normal in India as well as countries abroad. Simmba is all set to rerelease in Fiji and Australia and Ranveer Singh is over the moon with the news. He took to his social media to share the official posters of the film for the respective countries. Fiji has already released the film while it releases in Australia on July 2.

Take a look at both the posters that Ranveer Singh shared.

He will next be seen in ’83 with Deepika Padukone and will portray the role of Kapil Dev.

