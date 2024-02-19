Followed by a post shared by the actors on Valentine’s Day, speculations were rife that the couple would be tying the knot in March.

Last month, a photo of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda garnered much attention owing to a ring which the actress flaunted. Followed by this, many speculated that the couple is engaged and would be tying the knot this year. Fueling up this rumours further was a post shared by Pulkit and Kriti on Valentine’s Day which hinted at the couple hosting a March wedding. Now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt from its sources that the couple will be tying the knot on March 13.

Exclusive: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to tie the knot on March 13

For the unversed, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram to share a series of their love-filled pictures to celebrate Valentine’s Day. While Kriti shared a caption saying, ‘Let’s ‘March’ together’, Pulkit wrote, “I do”, which added to the speculation that the couple will be tying the knot in March. Now a source close to them have stated, “Yes, Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It is on March 13. The preps have already started.” However, the source refrained from giving out the venue or any other details related to the event.

Prior to this, another photo that became viral on social media was shared by Pulkit’s cousin Ria Luthra, which not only featured the two actors in ethnic ensembles but also saw them sporting engagement rings.

Speaking of their love story, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda bonded on the sets of the 2019 film Pagalpanti and soon went on to do films like Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish, which further strengthened their bond. The couple announced their relationship about four years ago and since then, the couple have been quite open about it on social media and have also made several public appearances together.

