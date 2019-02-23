Navjot Singh Sidhu ALLOWED to enter Film City but won’t be given work, claims IFTDA

Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been facing a lot of flak lately for his comments on the ghastly Pulwama Terror Attacks was banned from entering the Film City by the Indian Films & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) after being replaced overnight from Kapil Sharma’s show. Now, the IFTDA Ashoke Pandit has come out in media and has denied that Sidhu was banned from entering the Film City. He said that he can enter and move around in the area because no one can stop any citizen from doing so. Having said that, he reiterated the association’s stand on a life long ban on Sidhu and said that no one will work with him in future. The association has written to the channel and Salman Khan who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show to take strict action against Sidhu and even Kapil for supporting him. Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that terrorism has no religion and that how can innocents bear the brunt for a crime committed by a few? This was the statement which got him into this soup.

Although Salman Khan has been silent on this matter, Sidhu was replaced overnight with Archana Puran Singh. There is no official statement on this issue from the channel and it is not yet known if they will ever bring Sidhu back in the show. Kapil, on the other hand, denied that Sidhu was permanently replaced and said that replacing him would not solve the bigger problem and people should not fall for diversion tactics.

In the wake of Pulwama attacks, the film industry has banned from releasing films in Pakistan and all their artistes are banned form working here.

