Sanjana Sanghi is usually in the headlines not only for her exciting projects but also for the humanitarian work that she does. This star has been at the forefront to expand Youth education, women empowerment, and other societal issues. The United Nations Development Programme India announced their partnership with Sanjana Sanghi, revealing that she is the face of their Flagship Program Youth Co:Lab India.

National Start-Up Day: Sanjana Sanghi joins hands with UNDP India to promote youth action and entrepreneurship: ‘This is my biggest honour yet’

Speaking about this actor Sanjana Sanghi said, “ In my 7-year-long humanitarian journey, this is my biggest honour yet. I hope this provides you guys a springboard to make for a far stronger case and appeal at Summits, Youth Panels, and Festivals this coming year. If the UNDP has recognized our work and considered me worthy to be the face of their flagship program Youth Co:Lab, media platforms are ought to take notice of that credibility.”

Along with United Nations Development Programme Sanjana Sanghi will be actively participating in encouraging the process of finding solutions to India’s massive issues through social entrepreneurship and innovation. Youth Co:Lab helps in encouraging young social entrepreneurs to take their initiatives to a higher level and make their dreams come true.

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi will be seen next in Dhak Dhak and an untitled project with Pankaj Tripathi. The actress also has many other exciting projects in her pipeline.

