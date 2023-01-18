comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2023 | 9:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

National Start-Up Day: Sanjana Sanghi joins hands with UNDP India to promote youth action and entrepreneurship: ‘This is my biggest honour yet’

Bollywood News

he United Nations Development Programme India announced their partnership with Sanjana Sanghi, revealing that she is the face of their Flagship Program Youth Co:Lab India.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sanjana Sanghi is usually in the headlines not only for her exciting projects but also for the humanitarian work that she does. This star has been at the forefront to expand Youth education, women empowerment, and other societal issues. The United Nations Development Programme India announced their partnership with Sanjana Sanghi, revealing that she is the face of their Flagship Program Youth Co:Lab India.

National Start-Up Day Sanjana Sanghi joins hands with UNDP India to promote youth action and entrepreneurship 'This is my biggest honour yet'

National Start-Up Day: Sanjana Sanghi joins hands with UNDP India to promote youth action and entrepreneurship: ‘This is my biggest honour yet’

Speaking about this actor Sanjana Sanghi said, “ In my 7-year-long humanitarian journey, this is my biggest honour yet. I hope this provides you guys a springboard to make for a far stronger case and appeal at Summits, Youth Panels, and Festivals this coming year. If the UNDP has recognized our work and considered me worthy to be the face of their flagship program Youth Co:Lab, media platforms are ought to take notice of that credibility.”

Along with United Nations Development Programme Sanjana Sanghi will be actively participating in encouraging the process of finding solutions to India’s massive issues through social entrepreneurship and innovation. Youth Co:Lab helps in encouraging young social entrepreneurs to take their initiatives to a higher level and make their dreams come true.

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi will be seen next in Dhak Dhak and an untitled project with Pankaj Tripathi. The actress also has many other exciting projects in her pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi wraps up shooting for the Pankaj Tripathi – Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa…

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai artists join forces…

Sara Ali Khan starts prep for Aditya Roy…

EXCLUSIVE: Pathaan’s historic 9 am show at…

Arjun Kapoor – Sara Ali Khan starrer…

Pathaan Row: Gujarat Multiplex Association…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification