Soon after delivering his second highest-grossing film, Drishyam 2, actor Ajay Devgn jetted off to Varanasi for the shoot of his next film Bholaa. A section of the audience is eagerly waiting for this Ajay Devgn starrer to release. While the film is expected to release on March 30, 2023, the makers have started dropping the motion posters and look posters. Earlier today, Ajay Devgn released the motion poster of Tabu, who will be seen playing a cop. Amid this, it is said that an action-packed teaser of Bholaa will be out on January 24.

Teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa to be launched on January 24

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Bholaa team is all set to launch the teaser of the film on January 24.

The source told the publication, “The second teaser will be launched digitally and will screen on the big screen in select properties alongside the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan. While teaser one was a mere tease to Ajay Devgn’s character from the film, the second one will build the character further and introduce the audience to the big-scale action sequences that the film has to offer.” The source further revealed that the film is confirmed for a March 30, 2023 release.

Elaborating further, the source added, “Other marketing assets like trailer and songs shall follow from here on, introducing fans to various facets of this sleek action thriller.”

For the unversed, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil-language film, Kaithi, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Ajay and Tabu, the ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Deepak Dobriyal in a key role. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, reportedly, will play a brief cameo in the forthcoming film. The film is Ajay’s fourth directorial venture.

