By now it is common knowledge that filmmaker Rohit Shetty, much like the Marvel Universe is busy developing his cop universe. Comprising of Ajay Devgn from the Singham series, Ranveer Singh from Simmba and Akshay Kumar from Sooryavanshi, Shetty ambitious vision also makes space for a female driven story with Deepika Padukone apparently featuring as Lady Singham. Well, continuing with the cop universe saga, Shetty is gearing up for the next venture which will feature Ajay Devgn. Titled Singham Again the film will take the story from the previous two releases ahead. Interestingly, since its announcement there has been considerable buzz on whether Singham Again would feature cameos from Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Well, Bollywood Hungama is here to tell you that it will!

CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar to reprise his role of Sooryavanshi in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again

Confirming the presence of both Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again a source close to the project reveals, “It is an entire cop universe, and like the Marvel Universe where film featured cameos by other members, Singham Again will also feature cameos. Like in Simmba where both Ajay and Akshay made cameos, albeit in the post credits, and later in Sooryavanshi where Ranveer and Ajay were seen, Singham Again will also feature Akshay and Ranveer.” Ask the source for more details and he adds, “These films are being planned to coincide with each other, so it is obvious that all three will feature in each other’s films.” But will they lead to a common climax film like in the case of Marvel and the source adds, “There is still time to get there, but for sure there will be something grand to complete the cop universe saga when it does happen”.

If history is anything to go by, then seeing Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh as Simmba in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again will be as electrifying as seeing the previous cameos the other actors did in each others’ cinematic outings.

As for the film, Singham Again will see Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Inspector Bajirao Singham, while Deepika Padukone joins the cast as Lady Singham. However, unlike the previous films in the Singham franchise wherein Kajal Aggarwal and Kareena Kapoor Khan featured only as love interests, in Singham Again Deepika will feature in a meatier role as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

