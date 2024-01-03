The film will be directed by Vibhu Puri with Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar’s involvement in the project. The shooting for the film commences on January 9.

Kicking off the New Year on a big note, designer Manish Malhotra has announced his third production Ul Jalool Ishq under his banner Stage5 Productions. The announcement was made on January 2, 2024. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi, the film will be directed by Vibhu Puri with Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar’s involvement in the project. The shooting for the film commences on January 9.

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh unite for Manish Malhotra’s production Ul Jalool Ishq

Manish took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a few photos of the cast and wrote, “Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq; Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce Stage5 Production's third film production. A beautiful film, Ul Jalool Ishq, written and directed by Vibhu Puri, starts shooting on January 9 with this supremely talented cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi. It is an honour to work with Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, produced by Dinesh Malhotra.”

Last year, Manish Malhotra announced two of his productions. One is Bun Tikki which features veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, along with Abhay Deol. It is being directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The second project is Train from Chhapraula, marking the directorial debut of Tisca Chopra. The film features Sharat Saxena and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

