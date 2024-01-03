comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.01.2024 | 11:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sooraj Barjatya to make OTT debut with Sony LIV’s Badaa Naam Karenge; set for Diwali 2024 weekend release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sooraj Barjatya to make OTT debut with Sony LIV’s Badaa Naam Karenge; set for Diwali 2024 weekend release

en Bollywood News Sooraj Barjatya to make OTT debut with Sony LIV’s Badaa Naam Karenge; set for Diwali 2024 weekend release

The streaming platform has announced its robust 2024 line-up and the filmmaker’s project is set for Diwali 2024 release.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to venture into digital streaming and will be making his OTT debut with Sony LIV’s upcoming family drama series, Badaa Naam Karenge. The streaming platform has announced its robust 2024 line-up and the filmmaker’s project is set for Diwali 2024 release.

Sooraj Barjatya to make OTT debut with Sony LIV's Badaa Naam Karenge; set for Diwali 2024 weekend release

Sooraj Barjatya to make OTT debut with Sony LIV’s Badaa Naam Karenge; set for Diwali 2024 weekend release

The upcoming debut series, though casting details remain undisclosed, is set to grace screens during the festive season. While the makers are tight-lipped about the ensemble, the confirmed promise of a family drama series has heightened anticipation.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya will next helm a project starring Maine Pyar Kiya actor Salman Khan. Many reports suggested that it was supposed to be announced on his 58th birthday last month. However, it wasn’t announced. Speaking to the news outlet India Today last year, Sooraj said, “I am starting with Salman mid-next year because when I make a film, I become selfish. Today, at this stage of my life as a director, I have become selfish. I write the film myself and when I write myself, then I take my own time. With Salman especially, since we are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special, especially after all these years. So yeah, I will start next year mid.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Sooraj Barjatya sir made us treat movie set as a temple,” reveals Dono actress Kanikka Kapur

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar admits paying people to say good…

Rakesh Bedi duped Rs 85,000 in housing scam 

SCOOP: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to be the…

SCOOP: Bobby Deol’s character to be revived…

REVEALED: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry charges…

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's residences…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification