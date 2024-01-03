The streaming platform has announced its robust 2024 line-up and the filmmaker’s project is set for Diwali 2024 release.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to venture into digital streaming and will be making his OTT debut with Sony LIV’s upcoming family drama series, Badaa Naam Karenge. The streaming platform has announced its robust 2024 line-up and the filmmaker’s project is set for Diwali 2024 release.

The upcoming debut series, though casting details remain undisclosed, is set to grace screens during the festive season. While the makers are tight-lipped about the ensemble, the confirmed promise of a family drama series has heightened anticipation.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya will next helm a project starring Maine Pyar Kiya actor Salman Khan. Many reports suggested that it was supposed to be announced on his 58th birthday last month. However, it wasn’t announced. Speaking to the news outlet India Today last year, Sooraj said, “I am starting with Salman mid-next year because when I make a film, I become selfish. Today, at this stage of my life as a director, I have become selfish. I write the film myself and when I write myself, then I take my own time. With Salman especially, since we are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special, especially after all these years. So yeah, I will start next year mid.”

