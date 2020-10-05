Shooting during the pandemic surely has its own apprehensions regarding the safety and its protocols. Despite the channels maintaining all the possible precautionary measures necessary, the cases of actors testing positive have not lessened. Only recently, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19. After his reports came positive, his costars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal also got themselves tested but luckily, their reports are negative.

Sharad Malhotra has mild symptoms and has quarantined himself at home for now. Mohit Sehgal and his wife Sanaya Irani took the tests and their reports were negative. Mohit took to his Instagram story to inform his fans and wrote, “Me and @sanayairani both have been tested negative bit still to be sure of it. We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to..Will update soon.”

Surbhi Chandna has had the most scenes with Sharad Malhotra and was anxious until her reports came in, she took to her Twitter and wrote, “It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength ???? #testedNEGATIVE”

Here’s wishing Sharad Malhotra a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Sharad Malhotra admits to having cold feet on the first day of the shoot for Naagin 5

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.