comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.07.2022 | 12:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Russo Brothers hint at strong partnership during a fireside chat held in Mumbai post The Gray Man release

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani and AGBO’s Russo Brothers met for an exclusive fireside chat held in Mumbai recently. Their meeting became a hot topic of debate, with the fraternity and the media hinting at a big collaboration.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Russo Brothers hint at a strong partnership during a fireside chat held in Mumbai post The Gray Man release

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Russo Brothers hint at strong partnership during a fireside chat held in Mumbai post The Gray Man release

It's learnt that Russo Brothers were elated with Ritesh's hospitality and him being a perfect host for the evening, as they had a detailed discussion about Indian cinema, Hollywood, language barrier, usage of VFX, and the incredible work Excel Entertainment has done over the years. Sources also suggest that it was a very engaging and productive conversation, thereby hinting at a big collaboration.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Russo Brothers hint at a strong partnership during a fireside chat held in Mumbai post The Gray Man release

Meanwhile, The Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotional tour of Netflix’s The Gray Man. The film released on Netflix on 22nd July, starring Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans in pivotal roles. The film also stars Indian actor Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar recites a heartfelt poetry about MARD; recollects 10 years of “equal and safe society for women”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn and Suriya win the 68th National…

Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and…

Ranbir Kapoor wants to make his kid a…

Himesh Reshammiya announces the release of 6…

BREAKING: CBFC targets Disha Patani’s HOT…

Salman Khan visits Mumbai Police HQ for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification