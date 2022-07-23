Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani and AGBO’s Russo Brothers met for an exclusive fireside chat held in Mumbai recently. Their meeting became a hot topic of debate, with the fraternity and the media hinting at a big collaboration.

It's learnt that Russo Brothers were elated with Ritesh's hospitality and him being a perfect host for the evening, as they had a detailed discussion about Indian cinema, Hollywood, language barrier, usage of VFX, and the incredible work Excel Entertainment has done over the years. Sources also suggest that it was a very engaging and productive conversation, thereby hinting at a big collaboration.

Meanwhile, The Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotional tour of Netflix’s The Gray Man. The film released on Netflix on 22nd July, starring Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans in pivotal roles. The film also stars Indian actor Dhanush.

