Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.07.2020 | 5:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s feedback to the rough cut of Mumbai Saga leaves the makers surprised

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The television industry has resumed its shoots from last month after the nationwide lockdown. However most of Bollywood is yet to resume shoots and get back on the sets. Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga will be one of the first few films that are likely to resume the shoots to complete their pending work. Before the cast and crew restart work, something interesting has happened with the two leads actors.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's feedback to the rough cut of Mumbai Saga leaves the makers surprised

Last week, the film's leading actors, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi watched a rough cut of the film, both John and Emraan's reaction left the makers quite surprised. According to an insider, both the lead actors loved each other's performances, "Makers wanted to have their lead stars take a look at the edited content, and give their inputs, if any. It goes without saying that the actors loved the rough cut. However, makers were quite surprised with their specific reaction as well as feedback."

The insider also revealed that not only did they appreciate each other's performances but have also requested the makers that since the other one’s performance is so good, they should try to retain the rough cut content as it is, without any change, "Makers are thrilled with the constructive feedback from their leading men, and would keep it in mind during the final edit,” says the insider.

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, is a period Gangster flick, set in the 80s the film show the transition from Bombay to Mumbai. It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation, and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir and Anuradha Gupta.

ALSO READ: Rohit Roy reveals about working about with John Abraham in Mumbai Saga and his brush with underworld

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom producers to fly…

Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam…

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya get discharged…

Jaya Bachchan informs the police about bike…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara gains…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification