Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.11.2019 | 12:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were granted a divorce on Tuesday, the actor refused to speak about it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While there were rumours of Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s split back in 2011, it was only in 2018 that the couple announced separation. The couple has officially been granted a divorce as of Tuesday, November 19. Arjun Rampal recently had a kid, Arik, with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were granted divorce on Tuesday, the actor refused to speak about it

Since Arjun and Mehr’s wedding was an inter-faith one, the process of divorce took longer than usual. Their marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act where after filing a mutual consent for divorce, the ‘s plea is scrutinized, registered, and then they are required to attend marriage counselling sessions. This is to see if the couple can still reconcile, post which, they are granted 6 more months to work things out, if possible. Later, a final plea is filed and then the divorce falls through.

When questioned to comment about it, Arjun Rampal refused to speak about it saying that he doesn’t want to talk about it and it is nobody’s business. Mehr Jesia, too, remained unavailable.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal’s next to be a supernatural thriller titled Anjaan

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Rampal's next to be a supernatural…

Arjun Rampal, Raju Chadha, and Rahul Mittra…

And it’s a baby boy for Arjun Rampal and…

Good News! Arjun Rampal is having a BABY…

Exclusive: Rajiv Rai to franchise Gupt, one…

Arjun Rampal slapped with a criminal case…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification