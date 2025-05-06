Mona Singh has officially begun dubbing for her upcoming series “The BA***DS of Bollywood”, which also marks the highly anticipated directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The series, directed by Aryan, is one of the most talked-about projects of the year, and Mona’s involvement adds significant star power and depth to the ensemble.

According to a recent report, “Mona Singh started dubbing for Aryan Khan’s debut project. She’s extremely focused and excited about the series." Her character has a strong emotional arc, and Mona is making sure every nuance comes through in the voice work.

While juggling dubbing sessions, Mona is also actively shooting for several other projects. Her slate includes the second season of the acclaimed series Kohrra, the much-anticipated MaKaSum, and a few unannounced ventures currently under wraps. “She’s in one of the busiest phases of her career,” the source adds. “But Mona thrives on that energy. She brings a rare mix of intensity and charm to every role. Audiences are in for a treat.”

Mona Singh has long been celebrated for her versatility and grace across television, film, and digital platforms. With a career spanning over two decades, she has continually reinvented herself while remaining deeply connected to her audience. Her return to major projects is already generating buzz across the industry and among fans.

With multiple high-profile releases on the horizon, Mona Singh is once again proving why she remains one of the most enduring and beloved performers in the Indian entertainment landscape.

