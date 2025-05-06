Anupam described Irani as a phenomenal actor and a wonderful human being, whose presence and performance added depth to the film and made the character of Raza Saab truly special.

The excitement surrounding Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great has intensified with the unveiling of Boman Irani’s first look from the film. Irani, known for his powerful screen presence and memorable performances, portrays the role of Raza Saab, a musical genius in the much-anticipated project.

Boman Irani’s first look as Raza Saab in Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great unveiled; watch

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share the character poster, revealing Irani in a contemplative, refined avatar that exudes wisdom and artistic depth. Alongside the poster, Kher penned an emotional note about his long-standing friendship with the actor and the profound impact Irani had on the film.

He wrote, “Boman Irani is not only a PHENOMENAL actor but also a wonderful human being. Having a friend like him on the sets is an asset for life. When I narrated him just the idea of #TanviTheGreat he immediately said he will be part of our film. His presence and performance in the film is towering! His appreciating nod after every shot meant the world to me! Thank you my dearest Boman for making #RazaSaab so endearingly humane, vulnerable and extremely lovable. The depth you brought to the character makes #Tanvi - GREAT! #Humbled #Gratitude.”

In a press note shared by the makers, Boman Irani expressed that he chose to be part of the film after being deeply moved by the concept of Tanvi The Great. He said, “The very concept of Tanvi The Great moved me to tears. I had decided to be part of the film in any form. The form came in the shape of the innocence of Raza Saab. Unknown Musical genius! I am proud to be part of this timely film, apart from the fact that my friend Anupam would have it no other way.”

Tanvi The Great is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film features music composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date for the movie will be announced soon. The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.

