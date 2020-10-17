Kangana Ranaut once again has come under fire. A Mumbai court ordered an FIR against the actress after a casting director, who petitioned in the court, alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter.

Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, the petitioner, also mentioned Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel in the complaint. The order was passed on October 16 by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Y. According to NDTV report, “The allegations are based upon the comments made on electronic media - Twitter and interviews - and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary," the court said, directing the police station concerned to "initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)."

The petitioner has said that Kangana Ranaut has a massive fan following and is well-aware that her tweets will reach out to many people. He also said that she is creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim artists and maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets.

"Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," NDTV reveals. The complaint mentions her recent tweets where she compared the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to Babur Sena, claiming that she is the first person to make movies on Jhansi Ki Rani (Manikarnika) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and comparing Mumbai to POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

Kangana Ranaut responded on Twitter after the FIR was filed and said, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon Red heart#Navratri.”

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

The FIR, against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel, has been filed under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), and 124A (sedition).

