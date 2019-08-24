Bollywood Hungama
After Mission Mangal, Sharman Joshi will next be seen in a web series titled Pawan Puja

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sharman Joshi was last seen in Mission Mangal and the movie is still going strong at the box office in its second week. Starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, and Nithya Menon among the others, the movie revolved around ISRO’s attempt at successfully launching an orbiter to Mars. The entire star cast has been lauded for their roles in the film and Sharman plays a pivotal role.

After Mission Mangal, we hear that Sharman Joshi will next be seen in a web show titled Pawan Puja. The show is expected to come out around Diwali. While there aren’t a lot of details regarding the project, a source close to the development says, “Yes, it is true that Sharman Joshi will be seen in Pawan Puja. The project has been directed by Shaad Ali and Siddharth P Malhotra is the producer.”

We can’t wait to see Sharman in a web series, how about you?

Also Read: Sharman Joshi to star in Army based drama Fauji Calling directed by Aaryaan Saxena

More Pages: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection , Mission Mangal Movie Review

