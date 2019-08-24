Actor Vineet Kumar Singh of Mukkabaaz fame has several big projects lined up for release. Netflix has unveiled the trailer of the series Bard of Blood and Vineet will be seen playing a pivotal role alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Vineet will also be playing the lead in another Netflix original show titled Betaal. Both Bard of Blood and Betaal are produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Bard of Blood, which will be out on the platform in September, the actor said that he is grateful to do hi digital debut with Red Chillies and Netflix.

For his character, he had to learn the culture, music and language of where his character belongs. He said that they had ex-commands coming down to Mumbai and training them in ways and techniques used for actual operations. The actors were also trained to use various types of guns.

Vineet says he is happy as he is in a good space now with six projects in his hands-Bard of Blood, Betaal, Saand Ki Aankh, Aadhar, Kargil Girl and Tryst With Destiny. Vineet revealed that he is most excited about the project that is in post-production and least talked about- Aadhar.

The film is said to be about a man who believes what the media feeds him, wants to get an Aadhar card and is then stuck in the system, unravelling various dark truths about the system. He said that the film is an objective portrayal of what the common man felt.

Vineet is also part of the upcoming film Kargil Girl, a biopic on fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. He just returned from Georgia after shooting for the film and has a few more days of shoot left before he wraps up the film.