Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.10.2020 | 10:25 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Mirzapur cast already on to season 3; budget & principal actors’ fee doubled

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

It can now be told. Yes, there will be a third season of Mirzapur, the Amazon Prime series that has broken all records among the webseries of India by becoming the most watched Indian digital series of all times.

Mirzapur cast already on to season 3; budget & principal actors' fee doubled

Pankaj Tripathi who plays the patriarch in a family of political assassins says he has never seen such craze for any of his serials or films before this. “The curiosity and excitement for the sequel to Mirzapur was beyond anything I’ve seen. Anywhere that I went I was asked about ‘Kaleen Bhaiyya’ the character I play in Mirzapur 2. I haven’t encountered such curiosity for any of my other characters.”

The craze for the other characters in Mirzapur is also beyond anything we’ve seen on the OTT platform. Sources from Amazon Prime reveal that the budget for Mirzapur 2 was more than twice what it was for the first season.

“Every principal actor has been paid nearly double of what he got in the first season. Characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna (played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Tripathi) are more popular than large-screen heroes in high-budget action films,” comments a source.

While the first season of Mirzapur was budgeted a meagre Rs. 12 crores, the budget for Mirzapur 2 is nearly Rs. 60 crores, and Season 3’s budget will be hiked by at least 30 percent.

Also Read: Web Series Review: Mirzapur 2

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan to start shooting for four…

Katrina Kaif launches Kay Konversations to…

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to…

Majority of screens and shows, early OTT…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star Sapna…

Saif Ali Khan quashes rumours about buying…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification