Mirzapur 2 gives Ali Fazal’s fee a drastic hike for his future projects

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ali Fazal is undoubtedly one of the foremost and biggest names to have ventured into a streaming show. With Bang Baaja Baaraat, he became a renowned named across and it was Mirzapur that etched his remarkable acting caliber and versatility. Now with season 2 of the show which released almost 2 months back, Ali Fazal is now growing strength to strength with his future projects.

With several exciting projects coming his way and new announcements anticipated, the buzz is that the fee compensation for Ali is hiked by over 30% since the release of the show. Producers are aware of his image especially amongst the young internet audiences, and that has given a huge boost to Ali’s market value for signing new projects.

A source says, “The new season of Mirzapur has done great numbers on the streaming world. This has etched a great place for Ali and his fee hike was something that was meant to happen. A boost of almost 30-40% of his fees is a great value for him”.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal says people initially dissuaded him from taking up web series and to focus on films

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

