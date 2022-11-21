Jason David Frank is best known for his recurring role as the Green (and later White) Ranger on the 1990s children’s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He has died at the age of 49.

According to an IGN report, Frank's representative, Justine Hunt, confirmed he died in Texas. Jason David Frank is survived by his four children. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Hunt said without mentioning the cause or day of death.

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed." Walter Emanuel Jones, the original Black Power Ranger who co-starred with Frank in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, took to Instagram to mourn the actor's death. “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank????????. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” he wrote in the caption.

As the report notes, Frank was there for the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993 and began his tenure as the Green Ranger, who was working against the heroes and for the evil alien sorceress Rita Repulsa. He would eventually become a hero himself and would even become the White Ranger and the new leader of the team.

He also played him in the films Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie and made a cameo in the 2017 reboot Power Rangers. In addition to starring in Power Rangers projects, Frank appeared as a guest on Sweet Valley High and Family Matters.

