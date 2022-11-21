According to the Cyber Police's charge sheet, Raj Kundra, models Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, and others are accused of filming obscene web series in two five-star hotel.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is once again making headlines in the pornography case. According to the latest development, the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police has filed a charge sheet against Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in the pornography case.

Maharashtra Cyber Police files a 450-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and more in pornography case: Report

As per a report by ETimes, the cyber ​​police have claimed in their charge sheet that Raj Kundra had shot pornographic films in five-star hotels near Mumbai and sold them to OTT platforms. Not only this, but the cyber cell has also stated that Raj Kundra had also earned crores from this deal.

According to media reports, the cyber cell has filed a 450-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra, model Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, filmmaker Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey. It has been said in the charge sheet that Suwajit Chowdhary of Banana Prime OTT and Umesh Kamath, an employee of Raj Kundra, are also named as managers in the London-based company 'Hotshot'.

Suwajit Chowdhary and Umesh Kamath are also accused of making the web series 'Prem Paglani' containing obscene content and uploading it on OTT. On the other hand, Poonam Pandey is accused of developing her own mobile app 'The Poonam Pandey', shooting, uploading and broadcasting videos with the help of Raj Kundra's company.

According to cyber police, cameraman Raju Dubey had also shot videos of Sherlyn Chopra, while Jhunjhunwala is accused of aiding and abetting her (Sherlyn Chopra) in writing and directing the story.

It has also been revealed in the charge sheet that Raj Kundra's company 'Armsprime' had received money from all these accused in the pornography case. Therefore, in the charge sheet, this company is accused of helping in the crime. In addition, the police are still looking for some models in this case, who have worked in bold films. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has not issued any official statement regarding the same.

