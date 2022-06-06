James Marsden, who starred in the first and second season of HBO’s Westworld, will reportedly be returning to the show for the upcoming season 4 joining Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and more.

Westworld: James Marsden confirmed to return to the HBO series for season 4; new poster unveiled

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Marsden made a surprise appearance at the end of the HBO show’s ATX TV Festival panel on Saturday. His character, Teddy Flood, will return to the show's fourth season which is set to premiere June 26. Marsden last appeared on Westworld near the end of season two in 2018. In the season’s penultimate episode, Teddy, distraught that Dolores (Wood) has changed his programming, kills himself in front of her.

“Sometimes you have to go away to come back,” joked Marsden. We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it's an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn't know where it was all gonna go but I'm glad to see it now." Co-creator Lisa Joy made a special appearance at the ATX Festival on Saturday night alongside writer Alison Schapker and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau.

Per the report, the makers have been fairly tight-lipped about what’s to come in the fourth season including how Marsden will figure into it. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will have a recurring role, and a teaser trailer showcased a lot of provocative imagery but offered little in the way of details about where the show is headed. HBO describes the season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.” Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul are also set to return to Westworld.

Westworld returns to HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, June 26.

