With strong word of mouth, Rajkumar Hirani and SRK’s Dunki has emerged as the first choice of family audiences and is spreading its magic with every coming day. The film is gardening tremendous love from all across. With super strong word of mouth, the film looks poised for a great round of collections this weekend and also during the upcoming holiday season. Due to its family-friendly and feel-good content, The film has further strengthened its position on Saturday as compared to Friday. It's indeed great growth for a film of a non-action genre, something which the audiences are witnessing after a long time.

Dunki showcases tremendous growth as a feel-good film! Family audiences are celebrating the holiday season with the film!

Dunki has brilliantly shown an upward trend in its collection at the box office. With amazing word of mouth, the film showed amazing growth and the family audience loves the film and people of all age groups are flocking to the theaters in abundance. Dunki is going to enjoy further growth in the coming days.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

