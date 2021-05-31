Telecommunications companies worldwide, with the support of Governments, are poised within the next few years (or months !) to roll out the 5th-generation wireless network (5G). This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be unprecedented societal change on a global scale. Every person on Earth is assured to have instant access to super-high-speed, low-latency wireless communications from any point on the planet, even in rainforests, mid-ocean and the Antarctic.

India has also entered the ‘5G Race’ in an effort to flaunt its advancements and achievements in the field of technology and digital communication. However, the urge to compete in this race has somewhat distracted our Nation from taking into due consideration some alarming factors to the health of present and future generations.

If the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems.

The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, coupled with experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, further coupled with epidemiological evidence which supports the conclusion that the major diseases of modern civilization - cancer, heart disease and diabetes - are, in large part, caused by electromagnetic pollution, stems from a literature-base comprising of over 10,000 (ten thousand) peer-reviewed studies, a number much, much, much too large to be ignored.

Juhi shares, 'We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.'

In an official statement shared by Juhi's spokesperson reads, "The present suit is being instituted to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without the participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping un regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come."

