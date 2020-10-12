Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.10.2020 | 12:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Media speculation about Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt wedding off the mark

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

A video of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother dancing has set tongues wagging about the Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt marriage again. They feel she is rehearsing for the wedding. The truth is, there is no wedding, at least not for another year. Neetuji just loves to dance.

Media speculation about Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding off the mark

A member of the Kapoor clan told this writer, “There will be no wedding this year, and may be not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there’s absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021….Unless they (Ranbir-Alia) express a desire to make it legal any time soon. In which case Ranbir’s mom (Neetu Kapoor) will have no objection to the wedding. But neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Alia Bhatt is currently thinking of marriage.”

The Kapoor clan-person adds that the proposed marriage is still far from a reality for Ranbir and Alia. “They have to be ready to take the plunge,” says the source.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt begin dubbing for Brahmastra, a song shoot remains

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for her…

Alia Bhatt replaces Jacqueline Fernandez as…

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer…

Sharpshooter involved in attacking Rakesh…

Karnataka Court orders FIR against Kangana…

Chetan Bhagat slams those doubting the AIIMS…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification