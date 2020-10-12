Katrina Kaif begins shooting in Abu Dhabi for her superwoman action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar early next year. Director Ali Abbas Zafar is currently in Dubai preparing for the shooting.

Why Dubai?

“We shifted base for preparation. Because the film has an international crew. While the shooting is in Abu Dhabi, we are working on our pre-production from here in Dubai. It is a team of around twenty of us working here in Dubai,” says Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is yet to find a leading man for Katrina; apparently top A-listers are shying from starring in film featuring a female hero in the central part. We hear Vicky Kaushal may be roped in as Katrina’s significant other in the film.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif champions the right for education for the girl child

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.