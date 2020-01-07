The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has found its Penguin in Colin Farrell. Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to confirm the news by sharing a GIF of Colin and captioned it, “Wait – is that you, Oz?”

The speculations around Colin Farrell playing Oswald Cobblepot when photos of him were leaked from the sets of the film. He was dressed in a suit with an umbrella, a trademark of Penguin and fans instantly speculated the actor was on board for the iconic role.

Colin Farrell joins the list of the actors who have joined Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, and Zoe Kravitz as Selina “Catwoman” Kyle are also starring in the film. Andy Serkis will play Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth whereas Jayme Lawson has come on board for a mystery role mostly speculated as Batgirl.

As per leaked plot details, The Batman will explore the story of his rise in Gotham City as Bruce Wayne investigates unexplained murders. The movie will premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.