Homi Adjania’s upcoming film Angrezi Medium is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan is the sequel of the 2017 film Hindi Medium. While the first part revolved around the story of a couple who struggled to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English school, in the sequel Irrfan and Radhika will be seen father-daughter. In the sequel, Radhika Madan aspires to go abroad for higher studies.

A few days ago, fan clubs of Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a still from the film where Kareena and Irrfan were seen sharing the frame. Today, on the occasion of Irrfan’s birthday, the makers of the film have shared Irrfan’s look from the movie. Sharing the look, production house Maddock Films wrote, “#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top,it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light. @homster #dineshvijan #kareenakapoorkhan #dimplekapadia @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 @officialjiostudios.”



Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner Maddock films. In the film, Kareena, for the first time, will be seen playing a cop. Irrfan will be seen as the owner of a sweet shop in Rajasthan whose daughter wants to go abroad for further studies. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film also marks Irrfan Khan’s return on the screen after his treatment. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

