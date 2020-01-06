Bollywood Hungama

Malang Trailer Launch: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur condemn JNU attacks

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On January 5, Sunday, the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were attacked by an unidentified mob on Sunday, 5 January. Many were left bleeding and injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap,  Siddharth, Anubhav Sinha among others condemned the attacks. Joining the list are Malang actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Malang Trailer Launch: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur condemn JNU attacks

At the trailer launch of Malang on Monday afternoon, Anil Kapoor said, “It’s really shocking and heartbreaking, to be honest. I couldn’t sleep the entire night thinking about the same. I am extremely down and I strongly condemn this.”

Aditya Roy Kapur said, “I strongly feel all the perpetrators and the guilty should be strongly punished, because it is simply unacceptable. You simply can’t beat students randomly, as they are the future.”

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.

