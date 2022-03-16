Matt Bomer is in early negotiations to join Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Netflix biopic Maestro about the late music giant Leonard Bernstein.

Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper to play one of Leonard Bernstein’s lovers in Netflix biopic Maestro

According to Variety, Matt Bomer has been tapped in to play one of Leonard Bernstein’s lovers in the biopic. Bomer’s character is a clarinet player with whom Bernstein had a brief relationship. Bradley Cooper, who is set to star as the famed West Side Story composer also co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Singer and directs the feature.

The Netflix film also stars Carey Mulligan, who will play Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, wife of the legendary composer. Bradley Cooper is attached to produce with Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Leonard Bernstein, who died in 1990 at age 72, was married to artist Felicia Montealegre and had three children together. However, it was revealed after Bernstein’s death that his wife acknowledged that he was gay and had sexual relationships with men. As the report mentions, Bernstein left his wife Montealegre for a male radio station manager in 1976 but returned to the marriage the following year to care for his wife after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

No official release date has been set for the upcoming film which is expected to begin filming in May.

Also Read: Bradley Cooper to direct and star in Netflix’s untitled film on legendary composer Leonard Bernstein

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.