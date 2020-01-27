After 24 successful nominations at the Academy Awards for The Irishman, Marriage Story, Two Popes, and several others, Netflix adds one more classic to its library by acquiring all rights of an untitled film about the marriage between Leonard Bernstein, an iconic composer and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. The film has been written, directed, and produced by Bradley Cooper, who also features in it alongside Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe, Josh Singer.

The director of The Irishman Martin Scorsese, Steven Speilberg, Brandley Cooper along with his partner director of Joker Todd Phillips, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Double Oscar-nominated producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning are the producers for Netflix’s untitled film on Bernstein.

This Netflix film will have a theatrical release before it premieres on its streaming site, much like The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and several others. Production is expected to begin early next year.