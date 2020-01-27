Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2020 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Bradley Cooper to direct and star in Netflix’s untitled film on legendary composer Leonard Bernstein

ByMonica Yadav

After 24 successful nominations at the Academy Awards for The Irishman, Marriage Story, Two Popes, and several others, Netflix adds one more classic to its library by acquiring all rights of an untitled film about the marriage between Leonard Bernstein, an iconic composer and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. The film has been written, directed, and produced by Bradley Cooper, who also features in it alongside Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe, Josh Singer.

Bradley Cooper to direct and star in Netflix’s untitled film on legendary composer Leonard Bernstein

The director of The Irishman Martin Scorsese, Steven Speilberg, Brandley Cooper along with his partner director of Joker Todd Phillips, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Double Oscar-nominated producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning are the producers for Netflix’s untitled film on Bernstein.

This Netflix film will have a theatrical release before it premieres on its streaming site, much like The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and several others. Production is expected to begin early next year.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To avoid clashing with himself at the box…

Ayushmann Khurrana calls wife Tahira Kashyap…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's production…

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his first…

Sunil Grover loves playing female…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification