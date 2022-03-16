The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is set to host the ‘Media & Entertainment fortnight’ starting March 18th and showcase vast business and investment opportunities across India’s media & entertainment industry to a global audience.

India Pavilion to showcase business opportunities during ‘Media & Entertainment’ fortnight

Mr. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Government of India will inaugurate the sector floor at the India Pavilion on March 18th. As part of the fortnight, the Ministry of I&B will organize various events covering areas including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC), Film, Broadcasting, Events, and OTT among others. During the fortnight, India’s prowess in the sector will be showcased to a global audience and discussions on possible collaborations of the Indian industry with their global counterparts would be organized.

The delegation will organize and attend various B2B, G2B and G2G meetings and the start-ups from the sector will showcase their innovative ideas at the Elevate pitching series. There will also be performances by Padamshree Kailash Kher and Kailasha Live on the inaugural day, apart from several other cultural programs planned for the fortnight.

Senior officials from the Ministry of I&B along with industry representatives will participate in various sessions covering emerging themes like opportunities in media start-ups, Indian gaming ecosystem, animation and VFX, content production and creation between India and the UAE, and India as the most favourable shooting destination.

The scale of the Indian market and the Government’s nod to 100% FDI has enabled various global media companies to invest and capitalize on the country’s fast-growing digital consumption. With the view of attracting investments, the M&E delegation at EXPO2020 will showcase opportunities in areas like shared content creation between India and the UAE, and VFX and post-production.

The fortnight will also host a conference on 21st March to highlight the journey of Indian M&E Industry@75 which will see participation from various industry leaders and government officials from the sector. The conference will also announce the launch of ‘FICCI-EY Report on Media and Entertainment and the Overall Presentation on Media and Entertainment Industry.

The screening of National Award-winning films will also be organized during the fortnight at the India Pavilion. Several renowned celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Tovino Thomas, Ketan Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr. (RRR team) and Producer Deepak Mukut (Mulk, Dhaakad) among others will be visiting the India Pavilion during the M&E fortnight. Many international dignitaries and speakers including Mr. Mohamad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi are also expected to participate in the fortnight.

The M&E fortnight will conclude on 31st March. Earlier Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Mammootty along with few others have visited the Expo that started in October last year.

ALSO READ:Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Parth Samthaan wrap up first shooting schedule of Ghudchadi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.