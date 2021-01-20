Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.01.2021 | 11:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Pratik Gandhi not signed Tigmanshu Dhulia’s series yet

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi says it is premature yet to talk about signing a new series to be produced and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Pratik Gandhi not signed Tigmanshu Dhulia's series yet

Reports this week suggested that Pratik will be starring in a series based on Vikas Swaroop’s novel Six Suspects. However when I approached Pratik he had a somewhat different story to tell. “Well, I am in talks with them. That’s all. Nothing has been finalized as yet. So I don’t know where this report of my signing the series has come from.”

Pratik says he has not even heard the script as yet. “I am travelling for the next 15 days. So once I am back I shall be given a detailed narration. But until then the news is premature. I guess I will hear from them soon.”

Also Read: Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi to next be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web adaptation of the book Six Suspects

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to kick off…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled…

Lifestyle brand Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali…

Om Raut to start test shoot of Prabhas-Saif…

Media trial impacts probe: Bombay HC on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification