Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi says it is premature yet to talk about signing a new series to be produced and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Reports this week suggested that Pratik will be starring in a series based on Vikas Swaroop’s novel Six Suspects. However when I approached Pratik he had a somewhat different story to tell. “Well, I am in talks with them. That’s all. Nothing has been finalized as yet. So I don’t know where this report of my signing the series has come from.”

Pratik says he has not even heard the script as yet. “I am travelling for the next 15 days. So once I am back I shall be given a detailed narration. But until then the news is premature. I guess I will hear from them soon.”

